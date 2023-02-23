Green Bay Packers Want to Bring Back Aaron Rodgers Under One Condition

NFL fans and experts are waiting to see the decision Aaron Rodgers makes when it comes to his future in the NFL. It's been reported the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from the star quarterback, but that might not be true. While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said the Packers could bring Rodgers back from the 2023 season, but under one big condition.

"If he wants to return to Green Bay and as long as he's fully bought in, the Packers want him back," Pelissero said, per CBS Sports. "They had good conversations after the season." These comments come as longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn said that the Packers are moving on from Rodgers.

"They are done with Rodgers," McGinn said on a podcast with GoLong's Tyler Dunne. "He's not coming back. I mean, they're disgusted with him, and they're done with him. And they're moving on." McGinn also mentioned that everyone in the organization is ready for life after Rodgers, including head coach Matt LaFleur to Packers president Mark Murphy.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN says Rodgers will likely return to Green Bay based on what he's heard. "I had with a [conversation with a] very important Green Bay Packers source who, quite honestly, believes that Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers and that all of this is being overhyped," Darlington said. "He looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year and the commitment that he gave to the team and believes that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers."

If Rodgers does return to the Packers the term "bought-in" will likely be a theme for him during the offseason. Last year. Rodgers skipped voluntary spring practices, which some connected to his play during the regular season. Rodgers finished the 2022 season with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 91.1 passer rating while leading the team to an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. Compared to 2021 when he won the MVP award for the fourth time, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions with a passer rating of 111.9.