Golfer Michelle Wie West Reveals Baby Bump Selfie: 'Feeling Blessed'

Five-time LPGA Tour champion Michelle Wie West announced in January that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, were expecting their first child together. The due date is sometime this summer. West recently provided an update for her fans with a baby bump selfie and said that she is feeling blessed.

West posted the photo on Instagram that showed her standing at the top of the stairs. Her baby bump was very visible. The professional golfer has provided updates on Instagram throughout her pregnancy, and the latest showed how far along she is in the process. West then spoke about how she doesn't feel great during pregnancy, but it's due to a great reason.

"'Pregnancy is the happiest reason to feel like crap.' Laughed pretty hard when I saw this quote online cuz it's so true [laughing face emoji] Thank you babygirl for choosing me to be your mama [heart emoji] #feelingblessed," West wrote in the caption of her photo.

Several fans saw the photo and expressed excitement about the impending birth. They can't wait to see the photos of the newborn and proclaimed this on Instagram. One person, however, said that West will have the perfect "buffet pants" after she gives birth to her daughter.

West has not participated in professional golf in nearly a year for multiple reasons. She originally announced she was taking a leave of absence due to an ongoing wrist/hand injury. "My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to finally get healthy," she explained on June 28, 2019.

Months later, West extended her leave of absence with the pregnancy announcement. She confirmed the news with several photos on social media, including one in which she and Jonnie held baby sneakers. They also posed with their dog while it wore a "Big Brother" t-shirt.

West and Jonnie originally tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 10, 2019. Several prominent figures attended the high-profile wedding, including some of West's peers from the world of golf. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe and NBA legend Jerry West, Jonnie's father, all showed up for the wedding and helped the couple celebrate their love.