'American Sniper' Star's Big Baby News Revealed

Congrats to Sienna Miller! The American Sniper actress welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green. It's Miller's second child and the couple's first child together, according to Daily Mail. The U.K. outlet confirmed the baby's arrival in a Jan. 3 report after the couple was photographed stepping out with their newborn in West London The actress, who played Chris Kyle's wife Taya Kyle opposite Bradley Cooper in American Sniper, has not publicly commented on her family's adorable arrival.

News of the actress' pregnancy first broke in August after the G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra actress, 41, was photographed on the beach in Ibiza. In the images, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Miller donned a brown string bikini that showed off her growing belly. The images came just a month after Miller sparked pregnancy rumors when she was photographed spending time in St. Tropez with Green.

Sienna Miller gives birth to her second child: Actress, 42, and her boyfriend Oli Green, 27, welcome a baby girl as the new family are seen on a low-key stroll https://t.co/B4k11j7mKN pic.twitter.com/7UjHiLeuYq — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 3, 2024

Later opening up about having a baby later in life, Miller told Vogue for their December cover issue, "I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby. To show I'm in on the joke."

Miller previously opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40, telling Elle UK in March 2022, "[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me." She also revealed that when she froze her eggs, sharing, "having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, 'If it happens, it happens.' That kind of existential threat has dissipated." Miller also opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family."

While the bundle of joy marks Miller and Green's first together, she is the second little one for the actress, who shares 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with actor Tom Sturridge. The former couple were together from 2011 to 2015. In her interview with Vogue, Miller revealed that her oldest had been hoping for a sibling for some time. She also shared in a video filmed with Vogue that the pregnancy wasn't planned, sharing, "I was very fortunate. I wasn't necessarily trying to get pregnant. This happened as a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do."

Miller and Green have been linked since February 2022, when they were first spotted out on a date in New York City. They later went public with their relationship with appearances together during awards season, including a BAFTA after-party in London in March 202 and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills later that month.