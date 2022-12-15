Golf Legend Pregnant With First Child

A golf legend is about to be a new mom. Inbee Park went to Instagram this week to announce she and her husband are expecting their first child. The post shows a photo of three pairs of shoes of different sizes in front of their dog and behind a pink coat and a stuffed bunny.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming new member of our family," Park wrote. "Thank you all for so much support and love." Park did not reveal when she is due. But as Golf Digest mentioned, she can take up to two years of maternity leave and have the same status she had when she started to leave, per LGPA Tour regulations. According to the Golf Channel, Park played a reduced schedule this year and skipped the U.S. Women's Open, the first major she missed since 2017 Evian.

But Park, 34, is one of the most successful women's golfers in history. In her career, Park has won 21 tournaments on the LPGA Tour, seven major championships and took home a gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics. Her last LGPA Tour victory came in March 2021 when she won the Kia Classic. In 2015, Park won her last two majors — the Women's PGA Championship and the Women's British Open.

"It is the greatest day of my life yet for sure," Park told the LPGA website after winning the 2015 Women's British Open, per CNN. It was a great day of golf. I played great golf out there. "It feels great, this is something I have been dreaming of all my life. Even though I made a couple of early mistakes, I was able to hold on really well on the back nine. Obviously got a little bit lucky. The golfing God was on my side, for sure."

2013 was arguably Park's best year as she won the Chevron Championship, the Women's PGA Championship and the U.S. Women's Open. It led to her being named the LPGA Tour Money Winner, LGA Player of the Year and the GWAA Female Player of the Year. Park has been ranked No. 1 in the world four different times and is currently ranked No. 55.