Glenn Foster, Former New Orleans Saints Player, Dies 2 Days After Being Arrested

Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster died on Monday in Alabama. His death came two days after he was arrested just after midnight Saturday night on charges of assault and robbery. He was 31. The cause of death remains under investigation, and there is no record of him being released from police custody before he died.

Foster died Monday in Pickens County, Alabama, the county medical examiner and coroner’s office told NOLA.com. An official said he could not confirm Foster’s cause of death or where he died while the investigation is ongoing. He was taken to Pickens County jail in the early morning hours Sunday, and there was no record of him being released from custody. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office referred questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, which has not commented yet.

The former defensive lineman was arrested Saturday just after midnight. According to jail records, he was first booked on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude police. On Sunday, he was rebooked on counts of simple assault and robbery. Foster’s wife and parents told NOLA.com Tuesday they were preparing a statement on his death.

The Saints signed Foster as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Illinois in 2013. He earned a spot on the team that year after an impressive preseason and recorded three sacks in 12 games. Foster also played in the franchise’s first-ever playoff victory outside New Orleans. He struggled in his second season because of an injury and was cut before the 2015 season. After retiring, Foster stayed in Louisiana, working as a contractor, developer, and real estate agent. He also owned a granite countertop business that had stores in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

After news of Foster’s death broke, Terron Armstead, who joined the Saints the same season as Foster, sent his condolences. “I really can’t find the words to properly express. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro,” he wrote.

“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went.Glenn Foster, we love you bruh,” Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner tweeted Tuesday.