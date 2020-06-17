Gisele Bundchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Debut in New Buccaneers Uniform, Calls Him a 'Cutie'

✖

Tom Brady just showed what he looks like in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, and Gisele Bundchen loves it. On Tuesday Brady revealed his debut in the Bucs uniform after signing with the team in March. He shared a photo of him in the Bucs' alternate uniform while writing in the caption, "ALL CAPS: LFG." In the comments section, Bundchen, who has been married to Brady for 11 years, wrote, "What a cutie!!!" and posted four fire emojis.

It seems Bundchen is ready to see Brady take the field with the Bucs this fall. However, she will miss her time in New England, posting a message to the Patriots and their fans. "What a ride the last decade has been," she wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 16, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

Brady leaves the Patriots after spending 20 seasons with the team. The thought was Brady would spend the rest of his career in New England, but when he talked to reporters about joining the Bucs, he said the Bucs are a team on the rise. "There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said shortly after signing with the team. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen."

Brady is joining a Bucs team that hasn't reached the Super Bowl since 2003 and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007. For the last five years, Jameis Winston was the starting QB for the Bucs and won only 28 of his 70 starts. In 2019, Winston had an interesting season, throwing for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and a league-leading 30 interceptions. The Bucs are getting a franchise quarterback in Brady who led the Pats to nine Super Bowls appearances with six Super Bowl wins. Brady is a three-time winner of the MVP award and was named Super Bowl MVP four times.