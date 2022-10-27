Gisele Bündchen Gives Tom Brady a Final Ultimatum, Report Says

Gisele Bündechen is giving Tom Brady a choice amid their marital issues. According to Us Weekly, The 42-year-old model is giving Brady a final ultimatum as they head for a divorce. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has struggled to be on the same page with his wife since he returned to the NFL in March.

"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider told Us Weekly. One reason Bündechen wants her husband to leave football is she is worried about his health. "She doesn't want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," the insider said. "She is doing it for her family."

Brady retired from the NFL in February but un-retired five weeks later. This season has been a challenging one for Brady as the Buccaneers have a 3-4 record This is the first time since 2002 that Brady had a losing record at any point of the season. And while there were rumors of Brady leaving the Buccaneers at some point during the season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Bündechen recently spoke to Elle about Brady's health. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

With Bündchen being supportive of Brady's football career, she took a step back in her modeling career to take care of their two children. But now she's ready to get back in the mix. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston [when he played for the Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. … Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy."