Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen Reveals Breastfeeding Photo, Sparking Major Conversation in Comments

Gisele Bundchen just revealed a photo that has people talking. The wife of NFL star Tom Brady shared a photo on Instagram which shows her breastfeeding her child to support Breastfeeding Awareness Month. She also wrote a long caption about breastfeeding and the people in the comments section could not stop talking about it.

“One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding,” Bundchen wrote. “That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 9, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

“I love how [breastfeeding awareness month] shines a light on the importance of breastfeeding. Yes, in the beginning, it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world.”

The people commenting on Gisele’s post were very supportive. One fan said, “And to all the moms that love their kids and chose to bottle feed, you are amazing too!!” Another fan said The best feeling and experience ever !! I breastfed both my boys till they were 3,” and another fan said, “I agree! When they look up at you with those eyes, it’s almost like they’re saying, “thank you mama!” BEST feeling ever.”

The comments continued to pour in to support Gisele. One fan said, “I respect all the mothers all around the world. You all are amazing and great,” while another fan said, “Best thing we can offer our newborn! I think many people choose not to breastfeed in America, because our Maternity leave is not nearly as long as in Europe. It worked for me, but my job was flexible and I could pump any time.”

National Breastfeeding Month started in 2011 by the United States Breastfeeding Committee per Boston.com. The goal is to support breastfeeding across the country so infants can grow and be protected from acute diseases. Like Brady doing good work on the field, Gisele is doing good work in the community with this post.