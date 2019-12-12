Giants’ Janoris Jenkins Calls Fan the R-Word While Clapping Back at Performance Scrutiny

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was held out of practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Instead of heading onto the field with his teammates, the veteran instead sent a disparaging remark to a critical fan. He wanted to defend his play, but Jenkins instead caused some problems for himself.

“I can only do my job.. r—” Jenkins tweeted in response to a fan criticizing his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins registered six combined tackles on Monday night against the Eagles, but he missed another after being juked by running back Boston Scott.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the tweeting incident following Wednesday’s practice, and he expressed his displeasure with the social media activity.

“I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn’t be tweeting during practice,” Shurmur said to the reporters gathered.

“If the giants had any guts they’d cut him,” one football fan wrote in response to the story. “They don’t though.” This was a common opinion expressed on Twitter as multiple Giants fans said that they wanted to see Jenkins cut so that he would no longer be associated with the team.

Jenkins has one season remaining on his five-year, $62.5 million contract and will be a free agent following the 2020 season.

This is not the only incident involving Jenkins in recent weeks. He also voiced his frustrations with defensive coordinator James Bettcher following a loss to the Green Bay Packers. In his opinion, he was being used incorrectly.

“You’ve got to use your weapons. I’m the only corner in the league that doesn’t travel (with the opposing team’s top wide receiver),” Jenkins said, per the New York Daily News. “It’s common sense. I’m on the left side of the field all game. I get two passes thrown my way. All the top corners in the league travel. Rabbit doesn’t travel anymore.”

Jenkins also insulted former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in 2016 after a game in which the Giants won but gave up six catches and 131 yards to the former quarterback. Jenkins wanted to make the point that the Giants played zone coverage instead of man-to-man, which is why he believed Pryor was piling up stats.

“[Terrelle] you a s— eater to me, u really sucks,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter in a since-deleted message. Pryor opted to take the high road at the time, saying that Jenkins was a “great corner” and a “solid defender.”

Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty