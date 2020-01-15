‘Get the Gat’: LSU’s Viral Locker Room Dance Challenge, Explained

The LSU Tigers are the national champions after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday night. And when the team was in the locker room, they were doing a dance that has caught the attention of the entire student body. LSU safety Grant Delpit and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were seen doing the “Get the Gat” dance. The dance is basically LSU players dancing to the song, “Get the Gat” by Lil ELT.

@realgrantdelpit & @obj dancing to get the gat after winning a national championship is prob the most #LSU thing in existence pic.twitter.com/LgZMFZBfrf — Isa Rubianeaux (@isarubiano21) January 14, 2020

But how did it start? According to WAFB 9, it started in late December when Delpit tweeted out a video of him and his teammates dancing to “Get the Gat.” From there, LSU fans and social media started to catch on and it looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

LSU had every reason to celebrate as they not only won the championship, they became the first SEC team to finish 15-0. The team was led by head coach Ed Orgeron, who won his first championship after spending time as a head coach at Ole Miss and an interim head coach at USC.

“It’s an honor to be here today representing Louisiana State University, the National Championship, the Fighting LSU Tigers,” Orgeron said on Tuesday via 247 Sports. “So proud of our football team. I do believe it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in football history. So proud of Joe Burrow, the leadership that he brought to our football team, he’s one of the best football players I’ve seen in a long time. He’s even a better young man. So proud of our coaching staff, the job that they did all year. We started working last January 17th was our first football school. We’ve worked one year, and I reminded the team how we got here.”

As Orgeron mentioned, the Tigers were led by Burrow who threw five touchdown passes in the win. The 2019 Heisman winner finished his season with over 5,600 passing yards and 60 passing touchdowns.

“Some pretty good emotions,” Burrow said on the podcast Pardon My Take when talking about the win. I mean, this is special. This doesn’t happen — this doesn’t come around every year. This is a special group of guys that really came together and it’s as close of a group as I’ve ever been around. I’m just so happy I was able to do it with Coach O, Patrick and the rest of the guys in that locker room.”