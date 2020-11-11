Georgia vs. Missouri Game Postponed Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

✖

Another SEC football game will not be played this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the conference announced the game between the Georiga Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers has been postponed due to the combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals in the Missouri program. This is the fourth SEC game that has been postponed this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to ESPN, a Missouri spokesperson said the team had one positive test on Sunday, which led to the subsequent contact tracing of individuals with one position group. That led to them falling below the number of required players need at the position to play on Saturday. As for Georgia, it will adjust and prepare for the next opponent.

"I'm finding out about as fast as you guys are," Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said to reporters on Wednesday as reported by 247Sports. "Mental agility is the definition of 2020, which we talked to our team about early in the season. So it's one of those deals where you find out and you have a plan for plan 'A' and you have a plan for plan 'B' and we had obviously been working that way all year, kind of saying that if a game was canceled, what we would do and have a plan for it." Smart went to say that they have "a plan to continue to work on us and we've got plenty to work on." He then mentioned that It's always better when you get to do that rather than having to work on an opponent all week."

Earlier this week, the SEC postponed, Alabama vs. LSU, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee and Auburn vs. Mississippi State. All four games do not have makeup dates as of Wednesday afternoon. "We're going to keep moving forward," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said to ESPN on Monday. "We don't get to just throw up our hands and not stop trying, but we'll have to come together depending on how much disruption occurs and we'll have to react to it. It's hard to predict. It's one of the lessons from the last few months." The SEC is set to finish the season on Dec. 19 with the championship game. However, that could be a day where postponed games are made up.