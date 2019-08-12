Video Released From Arrest of Georgia State Quarterback Over Bird Droppings Mistaken For Cocaine

Georgia State quarterback Shai Werts was arrested in late July after police were mistaken that bird droppings on his car was cocaine. Charges were subsequently dropped on Aug. 8 after evidence was proven not to be the felonious controlled substance. While seemingly life will move on, the dash cam video has been released regarding the stop and arrest.

Werts was driving to his grandmother’s house and the police pulled him over for speeding. He waited five minutes to stop so he could be a well-lit area. As the officers approached Werts, they noticed a slime-like white substance on the hood of the car. One of the officers tested the substance with a field-test kit and it came up positive for cocaine.

The officer then went back to talk to Werts. “What’s the white stuff on your hood, man?” he asked Werts, according to The George-Anne, Georgia Southern’s student newspaper.

“Bird s—,” Werts answered.

“That ain’t bird s—,” the officer said.

“I promise you, that’s bird doo-doo,” Werts responded.

“I promise you, it’s not, though,” the officer said.

“I swear to God, that’s bird doo-doo,” Werts said.

“I swear to God, it’s not,” the officer said. “I just tested it, and it turned pink.”

As reported by CBS Sports, the conversation went on in the back of the officer’s police car, where Werts continued to plead his case and sharing how he had “tried to clean it” at the gas station, perplexed that it was “pink.”

Werts will still face charges for speeding, but it is relatively minor in consideration to the proof being insufficient over the substance being actual cocaine as initially reported by the officer involved.

Once the news of Werts no longer being charged with cocaine possession, the school released a statement.

“After receiving official word that the misdemeanor drug charge against Shai Werts has been dropped by the Saluda County, South Carolina Solicitors Office, Shai is no longer subject to Georgia Southern University’s student-athlete code of conduct protocol, which provides guidance for drug-related charges,” GS Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein said in an email to The George-Anne.