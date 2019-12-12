Georgia Man Who Slapped Reporter Alex Bozarjian’s Butt on Live TV Identified as Youth Minister

The marathon runner from Georgia who slapped the butt of WSAV News reporter Alex Bozarjian on live TV is identified as a youth minister. According to Heavy, Tommy Callaway works as a youth minister at his church Pittman Park UMC and he also serves as a boy scout leader Callaway, 43, is from Statesboro, Georgia, and he is married with daughters. He also works as a salesman and has locked down all his social media accounts after being identified as the man in the video with Bozarjian.

It has been reported that Bozarjian is filing sexual assault charges against Callaway and he responded with a statement through his attorney, Joseph Turner.

“While we regret the situation, Mr. Callaway did not act with any criminal intentions,” Turner said. “Tommy is a loving husband and father who is very active in his community. We have been in touch with WSAV and representatives for Ms. Alex Bozarjian, as well as members of Savannah law enforcement. We do not expect any criminal charges to arise from this incident, and we are working with those involved to correct the situation.”

Bozarjian was on CBS This Morning earlier this week, and she said: “He took my power, and I’m trying to take that back. I think what it really comes down to is that he helped himself to a part of my body.”

She continued: “I would say the reason why maybe it caught so much fire is because the emotion is extremely relatable for women all over the world.”

The WSAV reporter said Callaway contacted her and he said he wasn’t trying to hurt her, but she was hurt by the incident.

“I’m not going to really debate that because he hurt me,” she added “He separates himself from the runners, and he kind of winds up. And he hit me hard.”

The Savannah Sports Council saw the video and it led to Callaway being banned from racing at any events in the area.

“Yesterday at the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run a reporter from WSAV was inappropriately touched by a registered participant of the event,” the statement via Twitter read. “Our title sponsor, Enmarket and the Savannah Sports Council take this matter extremely seriously and fully condemn this individual’s actions. Yesterday afternoon we identified him and shared his information with the reporter and her station. We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event. We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races.”