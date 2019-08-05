George Huguely Video Surfaces of Him Lashing out at Police While Being Interrogated About Yeardley Love

Footage has surfaced from the interrogation of George Huguely as part of the HLN “Lies, Crimes, & Videos” series. The latest iteration, known as “Killer at College,” covers a tragic event from 2010 in which Huguely murdered his girlfriend, Yeardley Love.

In the clip provided by People, Huguely is shown having a breakdown during the interrogation of the incident. When asked to explain what happened, he repeats “I told you what happened” five times while becoming visibly distraught.

“It didn’t [get out of control],” Huguely says in the video. “I told you what happened. It didn’t get out of control. She’s not dead. She’s not dead.”

On May 3, 2010, a University of Virginia lacrosse player was murdered just weeks shy of her graduation. Love (22) was found in her bedroom by her roommates, lying in a pool of her own blood and with a bruise on the right side of her face from blunt force trauma.

According to an affidavit, Huguely admitted to kicking in Love’s door and shaking her, repeatedly hitting her head against a wall. At the time, Huguely’s legal defense claimed that the murder was “not intended, but an accident with a tragic outcome.” He also admitted to having the fight and that it ultimately got physical.

Huguely was convicted for second-degree murder for his actions in this violent crime and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is now 31 years old.

Yeardley’s mother, Sharon Love, and sister, Lexi Love Hodges, created the OneLove Foundation to educate young men and women about the signs of relationship abuse after this incident, hoping to prevent further tragic incidents.

“Given the statistics, whether you realize it or not, someone you know has been touched by relationship violence,” Sharon Love wrote, per People. “The truth is, our tragedy isn’t just Yeardley’s story. It’s everyone’s story.”

According to the nonprofit, the OneLove Foundation has reached more than 750,000 people of middle, high school, and college-age through presentations that include a film and small-group discussions since 2010. This includes more than 20,000 trained facilitators leading workshops and more than 100 million people engaged by online content.

HLN will premier “Killer at College” on Saturday, August 10 about the run-up to Love’s death as part of its “Lies, Crimes & Videos” series. The episode will air at 8:00 p.m. EST.