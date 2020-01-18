Gemi Bordelon, Wife of Former LSU Player Ben Bordelon, Goes Viral for ‘Get the Gat Challenge’ Video

The LSU football team celebrated their victory in the National Championship on Friday with a visit to the White House. Meeting President Donald Trump was one aspect of the trip, but the team first had to go viral. A TikTok video surfaced that showed the team performing the “Get the Gat” dance that they used to celebrate last Monday’s victory, but the unnamed female leading the way was the main figure drawing attention.

Gemi Bordelon about to be the most popular white woman around a football team since Brittany Wagner at Last Chance U 😂😂😂 #GeauxTigers https://t.co/BXBxH9STSO — Kevin Tolliver (@KevinTolliver1) January 17, 2020

While some thought that this individual may have been a White House staffer, she was actually revealed to be Gemi Bordelon. She is the wife of former LSU offensive tackle Ben Bordelon, who was a four-year starter during his time in Baton Rouge.

Her identity was revealed by her daughter, Brooke Bordelon, who tweeted that “It would be my mother” after the video began making the rounds. Additionally, WBRZ confirmed that Bordelon was the one featured after talking to multiple sources.

The news station revealed that Bordelon was present for the White House visit due to her family having close ties to Louisiana’s congressional delegation. She and her family live in Lafourche Parish.

“LSU Tigers bring ‘Get the Gat’ to the Oval office. What a time,” one user wrote on social media. Others chimed in by praising the team and Bordelon for making the White House so entertaining.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase provided a different perspective on the viral video, posting his own version on Twitter. This post included footage of the LSU players dancing to “Get the Gat” in the Oval Office, as well as a snippet of Trump’s speech. Bordelon was not featured in Chase’s tweet, but several of his teammates were shown dancing.

This dance has grown in popularity and is performed to Lil Elt’s song, which is appropriately titled “Get the Gat.” Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates drew attention by performing “Get the Gat” after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship.

The LSU football players were fired up after this victory due to securing an undefeated season and a memorable run through the College Football Playoffs. Burrow and the offense were unstoppable against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Clemson Tigers, which captured the hearts of many football fans around the country. Although Bordelon drew arguably as much attention after the TikTok video made the rounds on Friday.

