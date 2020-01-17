Donald Trump: LSU Tigers Football Team Will Be Remembered as One of the ‘Greatest in College Football History’

On Friday, the LSU Tigers were in Washington D.C. as they were honored by Donald Trump for being the national champions of college football. And while Trump was giving his speech, he gave the Tigers the ultimate compliment. There have been a lot of great college football teams in 150 years of existence. But Trump believes the 2019 LSU Tigers are a very special group.

“This LSU team will long be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history.” pic.twitter.com/BhB8s8Yrfz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 17, 2020

The Tigers were great all season long. They had one of the most dangerous offenses in recent memory as they scored at least 42 points 12 of their 15 games. And a big reason for their success on offense is quarterback Joe Burrow. He finished the season with 60 touchdown passes which is a new NCAA record and he finished with a 202.0 passer rating which is also the best in NCAA history. That led to him winning the Heisman Trophy back in December.

“I think Joe Burrow is (the King of Louisiana). You just talked to the King of Louisiana, my friend,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on the podcast Pardon My Take. “It’s been great to be in Louisiana. I just love this state. Very thankful. Couldn’t wrote a better script, but you know what, you have to be at a place like LSU to do what we’re doing to attract the great athletes, to attract the great coaches, it’s the expectation of this school.”

LSU has always been a strong football team, but Burrow took them to new heights this past year. Unfortunately, Burrow won’t be back with the team next year because he’s a senior and he will move on to the NFL.

“We’re going to enjoy this one,” Burrow said on Pardon My Take. “A lot of work was put into this that nobody ever saw, Saturdays, Sundays, seven days a week for 12 months. This is special”

“Some pretty good emotions. I mean, this is special. This doesn’t happen — this doesn’t come around every year. This is a special group of guys that really came together and it’s as close of a group as I’ve ever been around. I’m just so happy I was able to do it with Coach O, Patrick and the rest of the guys in that locker room.”