NFL Draft 2020: LSU QB Joe Burrow Cigar Video Resurfaces Online

Joe Burrow has had a wild year. In the fall, the former LSU quarterback led the Tigers to a national championship, and he won the Heisman Trophy. Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is here, Burrow is projected to be the No. 1 pick, which means he will be the new starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. It has been reported the Bengals have informed Burrow they will pick him, so all he has to do is sit and wait until his name is called.

Because it's draft day, one of the more notable videos of Burrow has resurfaced online. After the LSU win against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Burrow was seen smoking a cigar. It received a lot of attention because it's something not seen from college football players. However, Burrow didn't get in trouble for it because it was his final game with LSU, and the team just won the national title.

Joe Burrow walking into the locker room in that slo-mo video smoking a cigar is one of the sickest scenes in college football history don’t @ me. pic.twitter.com/MLrbXs4zvN — Alex Wood (@Awood45) April 22, 2020

"We were down 17-7 and we never flinched," Burrow said to ESPN's Maria Taylor right after the game. "We had some tough breaks getting backed up inside our own five at times. They had a really good plan early. Once we figured out what they were trying to do, our coaches put together a great gameplan at halftime and we started to roll." Burrow also said to Taylor: "It's years of hard work paying off. This is an incredible moment for our program, for Baton Rouge and for Louisiana. This is just so special that I'm kind of speechless."

The question is will Burrow be the next Tom Brady or Drew Brees? Or will he be a disappointment? Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report: "He's a rhythm passer who benefited from tempo and scheme, but his vision, touch and read recognition made the offense special. He buys time for himself inside the pocket, but creates explosive, off-schedule plays outside of it with his arm or legs. He throws with staggering precision and timing, but he recognizes his own arm-strength constraints and is forced to shrink the field accordingly...He's a smart quarterback with special intangibles and could become a Pro Bowler if a team tailors its offense to his specific strengths and comfort level."