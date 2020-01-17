Watch: Donald Trump Welcomes LSU Tigers to White House After National Championship Win

It’s been a long season for the LSU Tigers, but when it was all said and done, they finished the year with a 15-0 record and they are the 2019 national champions. On Monday, the team defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Championship game and that led to them being invited to the White House to be honored by President Donald Trump. On Friday, the Tigers arrived at the White House and Trump introduced the best team in college football.

“It’s really my great privilege to welcome to the White House the college football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers,” Trump said in the video posted by the White House Twitter account.

President @realDonaldTrump caps off an incredible week by welcoming the Louisiana State University Tigers! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hIDJHeV5sy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 17, 2020

The win for LSU marks the fourth national championship in school history and the first since 2007. If there’s anything bad about this week for the Tigers, it is the realization that a number of key players won’t be back next season. The good news is LSU is bringing a top recruiting class and they are excited to get things started.

“The guys are phenomenal,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said during his press conference earlier this week per 247Sports. “Obviously guys are texting us, we’re texting them back. We have a recruiting weekend this weekend, a couple of guys are coming. We have a couple guys to sign left. But the guys that are out there have given us a tremendous response. It’s going to be a fight. Everybody is after these guys.

“We plan on finishing this recruiting class strong. We have already a strong recruiting class. I’m so excited about the guys that we do have. So let’s see what happens.”