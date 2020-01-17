Donald Trump to Honor LSU Tigers at White House for National Championship Win

The LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday night and they have claimed their fourth national title in school history. And while the team and the school have been celebrating all week, they will take their partying from Baton Rouge, La. to Washington D.C. On Wednesday, it was confirmed by Newsweek that President Donald Trump will have the LSU Tigers as his guest at the White House on Friday as he honors the team for their championship win. One of the biggest questions for the ceremony is what will Trump feed the team because of last year when the Clemson Tigers were at the White House after winning the title, they were served fast food.

Trump is looking forward to meeting the LSU Tigers as he attended the game on Monday. And that wasn’t the first time Trump saw the Tigers in action as he was at their game against Alabama earlier in the year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What Trump witnessed was one of the best offenses in college football history. The Tigers were led by quarterback Joe Burrow and he finished the 2019 season with 60 touchdown passes which is an NCAA record.

“I think Joe Burrow is (the King of Louisiana). You just talked to the King of Louisiana, my friend,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on the podcast Pardon My Take. “It’s been great to be in Louisiana. I just love this state. Very thankful. Couldn’t wrote a better script, but you know what, you have to be at a place like LSU to do what we’re doing to attract the great athletes, to attract the great coaches, it’s the expectation of this school.”

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy in December, threw five touchdown passes in the win against Clemson. And while he loves celebrating with his team, he will have to get back to work soon because he’s expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

“I’m going to probably celebrate for about a week and then go home and celebrate a little more,” Burrow said to PMT, “Then go to California and start throwing the football around because it’s not like I really have to do a lot of things at the combine.”