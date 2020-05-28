'Game On!' With Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Wednesday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will be going "full Gronk." He is taking part in CBS' new series, Game On!, along with tennis star Venus Williams. Here's how to watch the show featuring many athletes and comedians.

Game On! airs Wednesday night on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The show is also available on CBS All Access, albeit with a subscription. The service costs $5.99 per month, but there is a one-week trial available for new viewers. CBS All Access is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOs and Android. Writer, actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key serves as the host of Game On!, which is based on the U.K. series A League of Their Own. Key will set the stage for the various events while two teams of three will face off in multiple challenges. Williams is the captain of one group, while Gronkowski leads the other.

I don't always go Full Gronk but when I do... watch out! TONIGHT, 8p on @CBS. It's finally here! @gameon pic.twitter.com/TupTFQzwDW — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 27, 2020

Gronkowski posted the trailer on his social media channels on Wednesday, providing a glimpse at the upcoming situations. He dressed up in a variety of outfits, including as a Roman soldier. Gronkowski then tried to score goals against Bobby Lee and Gabriel Iglesias. He also tried to defeat NBA player J.R. Smith in a stationary bike competition.

The various trailers for Game On! have not shown all of the activities involving Williams, but there will be a lack of tennis. Key said as much when describing the mix of events, which includes Human Darts. Despite "not wanting to do anything dangerous," Williams still signed up to captain one of the teams although she attributed this decision to Gronkowski.

"I just did it because I heard Rob was on," Williams said during an appearance on CBS This Morning. "I've always been a big fan. I was simply overjoyed when I heard of his comeback, and I feel like it brought a whole light to the country because it's been very challenging. ... When he was on, I was like 'I'm in.'"