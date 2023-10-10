Fox Not Airing Two Major Shows Tonight Due to MLB Playoffs

If you're tuning into Fox tonight hoping to watch two of your favorite shows, you're in for a surprise. The network will be pre-empting episodes of Name That Tune and 9-1-1: Lone Star for something a lot different. Game 3 of the MLB Playoffs between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers will be airing at precisely 8:03 p.m. ET tonight. The Rangers are currently leading the series with 2-0, but they still have two more games if they want another chance at the World Series.

Tuesdays on Fox are usually saved for Name That Tune and Lone Star, but those will be held off for next week. New episodes of Name That Tune have been airing as part of Fox's fall 2023 schedule. The series brings together four celebrity contestants, as two of them go head-to-head for two half-hour episodes. They play for a charity of their choice as they compete in a variety of games for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize. Next week's episode will feature Taylor Hanson vs. JoJo Siwa and then Steve-O vs. Rachael Harris. It will definitely be one to watch.

Meanwhile, due to the Hollywood strikes, new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star have been put on hold, like a majority of original scripted series. Fox is making sure fans of the Ryan Murphy series are still being fed this fall. The network has been airing reruns of the most recent season, and in place of Season 3 of I Can See Your Voice, which has been held off for midseason. While Lone Star will be back on Fox for Season 5, it's a reminder that 9-1-1 will be moving to ABC for Season 7, officially splitting the two series up. What this means for potential crossovers is unknown, but at least both shows are coming back. Even if they are on different networks.

Fox's schedule should be getting back to normal next week. So, as of now, Name That Tune and 9-1-1: Lone Star will be airing on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The MLB Playoffs won't be so bad to watch, either. But it will be nice next week to get back to regularly scheduled programming. All four episodes of Lone Star and the current third season of Name That Tune are streaming on Hulu, so fans can still watch their favorite shows tonight even though they won't be airing on Fox. It is better than nothing.