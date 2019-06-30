Fox News Host Tomi Lahren Engaged to Lansing Ignite FC Player Brandon Fricke

Wedding bells are in Tomi Lahren’s future! The Fox News host and commentator revealed an engagement to boyfriend Brandon Fricke, who is a soccer player for the Lansing Ignite FC. Fricke apparently popped the question while the pair were out on a date in New York City, as her Instagram posts show.

In her Instagram Story, Lahren showed a series of snaps from her date night, including the pair complaining about the heat in Central Park, grabbing a quick bite to escape the heat, then later sipping champagne at a romantic dinner and taking a stroll by the waterfront.

The waterfront portion seems to be where Fricke proposed, being as Lahren revealed snaps with an engagement ring on Sunday morning that seem to have been taken there the night before.

“I guess you’re stuck with me,” Lahren, 26, wrote in a Story post, later adding in a normal post, “I love you more, and those are my Final Thoughts, and you are my forever.”

The controversial media personality also added the date of the engagement and hashtags for “I love you,” “Team Tomi” and “forever and always.”

Bricke added in a post of his own, “I think it’s safe to say NYC was a success! She said yes!”

After the congrats poured in, Lahren added a video message, saying, “I just wanted to thank you guys for all the well wishes, and we couldn’t be happier. So thanks for sharing in it with us. And cheers to being in New York City for a Pride Day.”

For those unfamiliar with Fricke, he has competed a high level of competition for over a decade, most recently on the Lansing Ignite FC ahead of their inaugural season. At the start of the season, he was named the team’s captain, which is an honor he does not take likely.

“It’s definitely an honor and a privilege. I’m lucky to have the band, but the team as a whole has a lot of leaders so we’re working as a group to bring this all together,” he told the Lansing State Journal. “I’m a vocal leader and playing my position in the backline gives me the opportunity to organize, so that gives me the natural ability to see the whole picture and lead from the back.”

Lahren and Fricke have not dished on any other details surrounding the engagement, including when they intend to tie the knot.