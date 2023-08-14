Ezekiel Elliott to Sign Contract With New NFL Team Following Dallas Cowboys Exit

Ezekiel Elliott has found a new NFL team for the 2023 season. The three-time Pro Bowl running back went to social media to announce he is signing a contract with the New England Patriots after being released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year. Elliott also indicated that he will wear the No. 15 jersey, which is what he wore in college while playing for Ohio State.

According to ESPN, Elliott agreed to terms with the Patriots on a one-year contract, which includes a $3 million base salary, a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. Elliott is expected to share time with No. 1 running back Rhamondre Stevenson who rushed for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns last year. Elliott visited with the Patriots on July 29 and kept an open dialogue with team officials following his visit. The NFL Network was the first to report Elliott joining the Patriots.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys in March after spending his first seven NFL seasons with the team. During his time in Dallas, Elliott was named to the All-Pro Team and led the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018 along with his three Pro Bowl selections. In his career, Elliott has rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns. In 2022, Elliott rushed for a career-low, 876 yards on a career-low 231 carries. He was splitting time with Tony Pollard who will be the Cowboys' No.1 back this season.

"Zeke's impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said when the team released Elliott, per Cowboys Wire. "He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.

"His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we're a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike. That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke's generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others."