Former WWE Star Natalie Eva Marie Accuses Qantas Airlines of Gender Discrimination

Former WWE Superstar Natalie Eva Marie is accusing Qantas Airlines of gender discrimination. She took to Twitter last week to reveal her experience on the Australian-based airline. Eva Marie said she was refused access to the business class lounge because of activewear. However, her husband, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, was granted access to the business lounge. Eva Marie said the airline would prefer to have women in a “dress” and the rules should be enforced to everyone and not just women.

In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won’t allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear. My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. #genderdiscrimination #qantas pic.twitter.com/j7XbvKvBrY — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards. However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas pic.twitter.com/HSbLVc4W62 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

Eva Marie’s tweet led to some strong reactions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s in summer casual wear, you’re clearly in head to toe gym wear…” one fan wrote. “I’ve been in that exact lounge in jeans and a casual shirt before, it has nothing to do with gender bias… stop claiming discrimination just because you can’t/don’t want to follow the rules.”

“If your husband was in a singlet board shorts and thongs he would have been denied also,” another person wrote. “T-shirt and shorts are fine however. Read the dress code protocol. No one in the business lounge wants to see someone sitting in there in track pants.

“Agreed… he shouldn’t have been allowed in either,” another Twitter user added. “Just goes to show money doesn’t equal good dress sense. Why did you even expect to be let in wearing this? Are you just trying to flout rules solely to damage businesses? One wonders what real motivation is.”

Eva Marie, 35, was part of WWE from 2013-2017. She was discovered on the talent competition WWE Divas Search and that led to her training at NXT. She was also one of the stars on the E! reality series Total Divas where she was on the main cast during her entire time with WWE.