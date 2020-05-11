Former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault

Former WWE superstar and champion Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and other disturbing allegations made by an unnamed woman who came forward with photos and details. According to News4SA, the professional wrestler allegedly assaulted the woman on several occasions and even threatened to take her child away and abandon him on the highway.

According to News4SA, the most recent incident happened on May 3 after Del Rio accused the reported victim of "being unfaithful." Investigators added that Del Rio reportedly became angry after she wouldn't admit to being unfaithful and slapped her in the head repeatedly before taking her downstairs to a bedroom and slapping her "eight more times" according to the arrest report.

The victim then alleges that she was made to put on a dress and dance but refused, leading to Del Rio allegedly warning her not to cry or he'd take her son and "drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere."

Del Rio also reportedly tied the woman's hands together using boxing straps, stuffed a sock in her mouth, and sexually assaulted the victim for "several hours," using objects around him and hitting her in the back. Authorities added that she suffered several visible injuries and that the victim didn't remember much after Del Rio allegedly grabbed her around the throat.

The former WWE champion was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree felony sexual assault and had his bond set at $50,000. TMZ adds that Del Rio has not been fully booked and processed at Bexar County Sheriff's Office but is in custody.

Del Rio is best known for his time in WWE as a main event talent who had been given numerous title runs during his time with the company, including twice with the WWE Championship and twice with the World Heavyweight Championship. He was also touted as the first Mexico-born champion in WWE history and comes from a wrestling family in Mexico, with Dos Caras being his father and Mil Mascaras his uncle preceding him in the business.

The former WWE superstar is no stranger to controversy and trouble. His first run in WWE ended after an incident with an employee who allegedly made a racist joke around him. The official reason was "unprofessional conduct" in August 2014, and Del Rio would return to the company after time in Mexico's AAA company, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Underground. After violating WWE's wellness policy in August 2016, Del Rio exercised a clause in his contract that would allow him to opt-out and leave the company. This was made official on September 9, 2016.

Del Rio has been married and engaged on two separate occasions, first to Angela Velkei with whom he has three children before their divorce in 2016. Shortly after he became engaged to fellow WWE superstar and Total Divas alum Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis. They would split a year later after an alleged airport altercation.

Del Rio/Rodriguez is a naturalized citizen of the U.S. as of May 24, 2018, and is currently a San Antonio resident.