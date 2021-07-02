Former SEC and ACC Football Coach Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

✖

Mark Richt, a former college football coach who worked at the University of Georgia and the University of Miami, announced on Twitter Thursday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Richt, 61, said that he's been "waddling around lately" and people have been asking him what's wrong.

"Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease," Richt wrote on Twitter. "In the meantime, I am going to enjoy the blessing that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!"

The ACC Network released a statement shortly after Richt made the announcement. "Mark is a beloved and respected member of our ACC Network team. We look forward to having Coach back with The Huddle, beginning with ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte later this month and continuing back in studio all season," ACC Network coordinating producer Aaron Katzman said in a statement, per ESPN. "His health is our No. 1 priority, and he and his family have ESPN's full support. We move forward together."

The Mayo Clinic (per WSB-TV) says that Parkinson's is “a progressive nervous-system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor. ... Parkinson’s disease symptoms worsen as your condition progresses over time."

Richt was the head coach at Georgia from 2001-2015. During his time with the Bulldogs, Rich led the team to five SEC Eastern Division Championships and two SEC titles. He was named SEC Coach of the Year twice and recorded nine 10-win seasons. Richt was never able to play for a national championship but came close in 2002, 2007 and 2012, as the Bulldogs were ranked in the top five in those three years.

After being let go at Georgia, Richt has hired by his alma mater of Miami to be the head coach. In three seasons, Richt led the Hurricanes to 26 wins and an appearance in the ACC Championship game in 2017. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2017 while also winning the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award. Richt retired from coaching following the 2018 season.