Former NFL Wide Receiver Charged With Identity Theft, Faces 10 Years in Prison

A former NFL wide receiver is facing 10 years in prison after he allegedly committed identity theft and fraud, according to TMZ. Kenbrell Thompkins, who played for multiple NFL teams, stole identities to illegally obtain cash that was intended for people who were in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents. Prosecutors say that Thompkins used personal information from multiple people to apply for financial aid in California in August.

According to Investigators, when the requests were approved, Thompkins was sent the money in the form of debit cards. The 32-year-old was caught on surveillance video using them to withdraw cash at Bank of America Locations in Florida. In total, Thompkins' "scheme involves approximately $300,000 in California unemployment insurance funds credited to the fraudulent debit cards," investigators said. Thompkins allegedly withdrew around $230,000. He has been hit with one charge of the use of one or more unauthorized access devices and two charges of aggravated identity theft.

Thompkins signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Cincinnati in 2013. He was able to see significant playing time with the Patriots during his rookie season, catching 32 passes for 466 and four touchdowns. In 2014, Thompkins played in two games for the Patriots before being released by the team in October of that year. He was signed by the Oakland Raiders two days after his release from the Patriots and played in 12 games. He finished the year with 21 receptions for 262 yards. His last NFL action came in 2015 when he signed with the New York Jets. He played in seven games and caught 17 passes for 165 yards.

In 2018, Thompkins signed a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. When he joined the team, Thompkins talked about being raised a Liberty City, a community in Miami. “It was a rough neighborhood," Thompkins said on the Blue Bombers' official website. "It is what it is. A lot of guys have the opportunities to make it out now, but back then it was a lot of trouble, trouble that you couldn’t run away from. I just happened to be in that era. I’m blessed to be talking to you right now.”