Former NFL Player Mike Williams' Death at 36 Was Due to Rare Bacterial Sepsis

The cause of death for Mike Williams has been revealed. According to ESPN, the former NFL wide receiver died as the result of a rare bacterial sepsis after suffering injuries in a work-related construction accident on Aug. 21. He was removed from life support and died on Sept. 12 at the age of 36. The Hillsborough County (Florida) Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was ruled to be "bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing lobar pneumonia due to multiple dental caries and retained dental roots." The condition is linked to poor dental health, decay and infection.

Williams was also dealing with cardiovascular disease, but a full autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. According to records, Williams used marijuana, social alcohol and Kratom, a legal herbal supplement that produces both stimulant and opioid effects. The report said Williams died of natural causes.

At the time of his death, Williams was working for contractor Exodus Electric Corp. in Tampa and sustained head trauma after heavy supplies landed on his head. He was taken to the hospital the following day and admitted to ICU with acute hypoxic respiratory failure, cardiac arrest and sepsis due to multiple brain abscesses. Williams suffered a cardiac arrest on Sept. 1 before he was sent to hospice on Sept. 7.

Williams was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Buccaneers for four seasons before being traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2014 season. In 2015, Williams was suspended for the first six weeks of the season for an undisclosed issue. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 but was released before the start of the 2016 season. Williams finished his NFL career with 223 receptions, 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

"Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams," former Buccaneers teammate Gerald McCoy wrote on social media at the time of his death. "Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!"