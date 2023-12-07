NFL Legend Announces Retirement After 17 Seasons

One of the best scorers in NFL history is calling it a career. Placekicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement from the league on Thursday in a story written for The Players' Tribune. He finished his career with 1,961 points, the 10th most in NFL history.

"Now, although football has been a really great part of my life for the past 18 years, it is with the utmost regard and appreciation that I officially announce my retirement from the National Football League, Gould wrote. "Will I miss it? Absolutely. The fire to play and to compete definitely still burns, and I'm not sure that will ever go away. As I look back over the entirety of my career, it's kind of ironic because the thing I'm going to miss the most isn't really even all that much about the actual game of football. I'll miss being a part of a football team. The plane rides, the pregame meals, the companionship, the locker room culture, the workouts, and the grind of one unit trying to accomplish a common goal of winning — that part can't be replaced."

Gould, 41, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He was cut from the team during the preseason before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He was then waived by the Ravens before joining the Chicago Bears in October 2005. He would spend 11 seasons with the Bears and would make the All-Pro First Team and Pro Bowl in 2006 after making 32 of 36 field goal attempts. He ended his time with the Bears as the team's all-time leader in career points (1,207), field goals made (276), and career field goals of at least 50 yards (23).

In October 2016, Gould signed a contract with the New York Giants. He would be with the team for the rest of seasons before signing a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. Gould would be with the 49ers for six seasons before leaving the team in March of this year.

"I'm excited to be more present with my family and to focus all of my attention on what matters to me outside of football," Gould wrote. "For the longest time, my career has naturally filled my schedule, and my wife has taken the reins at home. My oldest is 10 years old, and I've been away from him for large chunks of nine years. My younger two boys are eight and five. For most of their lives, Dad hasn't been fully present. So, without interruption, I'm ready for this next stage of life."