Former NFL Quarterback Jeff Garcia Trolls ESPN’s Mina Kimes Over 49ers Analysis

Jeff Garcia didn’t hold back when going after Mina Kimes. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went to Instagram to share his displeasure with the ESPN reporter/host for her comments on the team, specifically starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garcia was angry that Kimes had strong thoughts on Garoppolo despite not ever playing in the NFL.

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game?” Garcia wrote in an Instagram comment. “NEVER! EVER! Has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset and the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL.

“The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f— out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AME? Peace.”

On Tuesday morning, Kimes appeared on First Take to share her thoughts on the 49ers. “Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning,” Kimes said, per Sporting News. “They’re winning with him, but not because of him … He posted the second-lowest QBR in 15 years [against the Packers].” And when she saw Garcia’s comments Kimes fired right back at him.

“Apparently I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well,” she said in the now-deleted Tweet. While the 49ers are in the NFC Championship game after beating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, Garoppolo has not been at his best. In the two playoff games, Garoppolo has thrown zero touchdown passes, two interceptions and has not thrown more than 172 yards in either contest. What has helped the 49ers is their defense as they are averaging 16.5 points allowed per game in the playoffs.

Kimes joined ESPN in 2014 as a writer for ESPN The Magazine. She has since appeared on various ESPN shows over the years, including Get Up, SportsCenter, First Take and NFL Live where she’s an NFL analyst.