Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Jr. Dead at 40

Stanley Wilson Jr., a former NFL cornerback who played for the Detroit Lions and the son of former Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr., has died. He was 40 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Wilson Jr. died after collapsing at a mental hospital earlier this month. He had been in police custody following his vandalism arrest back in August. Prosecutors said Wilson was incompetent to stand trial and was transferred from county jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County on Feb. 1.

Sources told TMZ Sports that Wilson collapsed and died during intake at the medical facility. No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death pending toxicology. Wilson, who played in the NFL from 2005-2007, has had issues with the law in the past. He was charged with attempted burglary in 2016 after he was shot in the abdomen in an alleged break-in in Portland. He was arrested two more times in 2017 for allegedly walking around a Portland neighborhood while naked and for an alleged attempted break-in.

Wilson was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the team before suffering a career-ending Achilles injury before the 2008 season. In 32 career games, Wilson recorded 87 total tackles, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.

When speaking to the Dallas Morning News in 2005, Wilson talked about following in his father's footsteps. "I'm happy to represent my dad," he said at the time. "It's a blessing and a tribute to him that I'm here. A lot of people who might have a past like I do could have fallen by the wayside. The fact that I'm here today shows he's a great dad. I wouldn't change that."

Wilson Sr., 61, played for the Bengals from 1983-1984, 1986 and 1988. He was suspended for the 1985 and 1987 seasons for violating the league's drug policy. He's unfortunately known for missing the Super Bowl in 1989 after going on a cocaine binge the night before the big game. Wilson Sr. would never play in the NFL again.