Former NFL All-Pro WR Chad Johnson to Try out as Kicker in XFL and Fans Love It

Chad Johnson put together a strong NFL career as he was one of the top wide receivers in the league during the 2000s. However, the former Cincinnati Bengals receiver is not ready to be completely done with football as he announced he has a tryout with the XFL. The thing is, Johnson is not trying out to be a wide receiver, he’s looking to become a kicker.

“The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, I must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson’s fans had some interesting things to say in his comments section.

“Oh man!!!! I can’t wait for this. Now I am actually excited for the XFL. I hope all goes well man,” wrote one fan.

“Nail it Chad!!!” another fan wrote. “Good look and make sure the team has a fake to make the world smile!”

“Hope it goes well but what’s your honest opinion on how long that league isn’t gonna last?” another fan asked. “Longer or shorter than the first run?”

“If this leads to an NFL comeback as a kicker…doubt Disney, but Netflix is making your movie,” one Twitter user added.

For those who are wondering if this is real or not, ESPN confirmed the tryout is legit. And for those who are wondering if Johnson can kick, he recently posted an Instagram video of him kicking a 60-yard field goal also, when he was a member of the Bengals in 2009 he converted an extra point in a preseason game.

Johnson has expressed interest in kicking even before the XFL. In a follow-up tweet, the 42-year old wrote: “Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season & getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL, even I don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting.”

Johnson played in the NFL from 2001-2011 and was named to the All-Pro Team four times. He was also named to the Pro Bowl six times and he was the NFL’s receiving yards leader in 2006. The XFL will kick off one week after the Super Bowl and if Johnson makes a team, he will be the biggest name in the new professional football league.