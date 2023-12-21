NBA Player Chance Comanche Admitted He Killed Sex Worker in Nevada, Prosecutors Allege

Chance Comanche, a basketball player who has appeared in one NBA game, allegedly admitted to killing a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press. The 27-year-old was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23. Comanche is being held without bond and agreed not to fight his transfer in custody. He will face murder and conspiracy to commit charges.

"I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to law enforcement," Comanche attorney Michael Goldstein said Wednesday. "We made our initial appearance yesterday, and the allegations will be addressed in court." Comanche's girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, is also facing charges in Rodgers' death, according to police. She is being held without bond in a Las Vegas jail.

The affidavit said that Comanche and Harnden worked together to choke Rodgers on Dec. 6. Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, was reported missing on Dec. 7 during a trip to Las Vegas to visit friends. Her remains were later found in Henderson which is a suburb of Vegas. According to police, Harnden and Rodgers were both sex workers, and Harnden had an ongoing battle with Rodgers over a watch. The affidavit said Comanche posed as a sex customer who would tie Rodgers' hands behind her back. He then used a cord while Harnden used both hands to choke Rodgers. Police then said that once Rodgers was dead, Comanche and Harden left her body in a ditch off the side of a road.

Comanche played college basketball at Arizona and went undrafted in 2017. He joined the Memphis Hustle of the G League while also spending with with the Canton Charge in 2019. After playing in a couple of different basketball leagues in 2021, Comanche returned to the G League in 2022. He was with the Stockton Kings before signing with the NBA Portland Trail Blazers in April of this year. He played in one game for the Trail Blazers and scored seven points in 21 minutes. In October, Comanche signed with the Sacramento Kings but was waived 10 days later. He rejoined the Stockton in November but was waived on Dec. 15 after being arrested by the FBI.