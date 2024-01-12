Former Basketball Star Murdered Outside Train Station: Tyvez Monroe Was 27

Tyvez Monroe, a star basketball player from Augusta University, was shot outside a train station in Washington D.C. on Dec. 26 and later died at a hospital, according to multiple reports. He was 27 years old. A few days after the shooting, police in Washington D.C. arrested a suspect, Deonte Vondell Spicer, and charged him with first-degree murder, according to the Washington Post.

Surveillance video showed Spicer talking to Monore in the early hours of the morning. Several minutes later, Spicer allegedly pulled a firearm from his wristband as Monroe sat on the bench, both arms selected outward. The suspected gunman fired a single shot and shot Monroe in the head.

Was sad to wake up to the news this morning of the untimely passing of one of the members of our Jaguar Family, Tyvez Monroe. One of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached, gone far too soon. Once a Jaguar, always a Jaguar. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/Q0DPS9uPYo — Dip Metress (@DipMetress) December 27, 2023

Monroe, originally from Alexandria, Virginia, was one of the top basketball players in Augusta University history. In his career, Monroe finished 24th in all-time scoring (1,220), 17th in rebounding (574), seventh in three-pointers made (226) and 14th in assists (288). In January 2019, Monroe scored his 1,000 career point. He also helped the team win two Peach Belt Conference regular season titles and three conference tournament titles.

"As a head coach for 28 years, Tyvez is the first player that I coached to have passed away," Augusta coach Chip Metress said. "I remember watching him practice at Edison High School in Alexandria, Virginia in December of his senior year like it was yesterday. Tyvez is a four-board guy in our arena – in other words he is in the All-Time leaders for points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointers. Tyvez was one competitive dude."

"Tyvez and I did some radio work together announcing Jaguar basketball games," Dr. Bulla, Chair of the Department of Communications at Augusta University, said. "He did the color commentary. He was bright, delivered his comments well, and always acted with kindness. Overall, I felt fortunate to have him as one of our Communication students. He did a good job in our Sports Communication course and was always respectful and had good insights in our discussions about sports and the media. What happened to him in D.C. is beyond a shock, and it is a terrible tragedy for his family. Gun violence is a pandemic in our country, Tyvez did not have to become a statistic."

A funeral service for Monroe will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday.