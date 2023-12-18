Former UNC Basketball Star Dies of Cancer: Eric Montross Was 52

Eric Montross, a former North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball star who played eight years in the NBA, died on Sunday, his family announced. He was 52 years old. In March, Montross was diagnosed with cancer, which led to him announcing in October that he would have to step away from his broadcasting duties for the 2023-2024 college basketball season. Montross was an analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons.

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age, the University of North Carolina said in a statement. "Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill. He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far.

With heavy hearts we bring you this update from the family of Eric Montross.



Rest in peace Big E.



🔗: https://t.co/EgOjPTSh2B pic.twitter.com/V3TgxZDWPm — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 18, 2023

"Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life. We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable."

During his time at UNC, Montross led the Tar Heels to a national championship in 1993. He was named All-ACC twice, a consensus All-American twice and his No. 00 is retired by the school. In 1994, Montross was selected No. 9 overall by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Draft and made the All-Rookie Second Team in 1995. He played for multiple teams over the next seven seasons and finished his career averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

"I am devastated," UNC head coach Hubert Davis said in a statement. "Eric was my friend. He was my teammate. Eric loved being a husband. He loved being a dad. He loved being a Tar Heel and he loved Carolina basketball. I miss him."