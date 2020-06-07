Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR will hold its first Cup Series event outside of North or South Carolina since returning from a 10-week postponement. Drivers will take part in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Here's when the action takes place.

Coverage for the 500-mile race begins at 3 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the action for viewers at home. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide coverage for those listening to the race. Viewers can also stream the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 via Sling, which is offering a free trial, or fuboTV. Both services are available on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android devices.

Before the green flag, NASCAR will feature a special performance. Keedron Bryant will perform the national anthem after drawing attention for his original song, "I Just Wanna Live." Bryant recorded a video of him singing following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The song went viral, drawing praise from President Barack Obama and other prominent figures.

While many of the 2020 races have dealt with weather issues, rain should not be a problem during Sunday's event. The National Weather Service is calling for a 25-percent chance of precipitation. The skies should be clear, erasing any concerns about potential delays or stoppages.

Sunday's race will feature a hometown favorite at the head of the pack following a random draw. Chase Elliott will start in the pole position while Aric Almirola joins him on the front line. He has secured one victory during the 2020 season and has been within reach in several other races. Elliott finished second during the Coca-Cola 600 and fourth in The Real Heroes 400.

While the Georgia native will search for another victory on Sunday, he will contend with other top drivers. Kyle Busch, who previously wrecked Elliott during the Toyota 500, will start in the second lane along with Joey Logano. He has one win in the 2020 season, while Logano has two. Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin have all won races during the 2020 season and will be starting Sunday's event in the top-10.