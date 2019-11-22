Floyd Mayweather Announces He’s ‘Coming out of Retirement’ in 2020

Floyd Mayweather is coming back to the ring next year. On Thursday night, the boxing star went to Instagram to announce he’s “coming out of retirement in 2020.” This comes on the heels of him announcing he’s retired from boxing due to health concerns and recent deaths in the ring.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather said to Reuters. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the boxers who recently died in the ring was Patrick Day who suffered head injuries during a match. According to ESPN, 1,604 boxers died due to injuries suffered in the ring between the years 1890 and 2011.

So, why is Mayweather coming back? What does he have to prove at this point in his career? Fans weren’t able to comment on the post, but Mayweather published another Instagram post of himself and Dana White and he wrote, “Stay tune guys Money May x UFC Something Big is about to be announced.”

Maybe Mayweather will get in the octagon? Not likely, but he did say he wants to do more work in UFC.

“Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA, but for right now I’m in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved,” Mayweather said.

The last time Mayweather got in the ring in an official match was against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. Mayweather won the match and he then went on to face Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31, 2018, which was an exhibition match. Mayweather won the match in three rounds.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions — between $10 [million] and $30 million dollars,” he said. “I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

Mayweather, 42, has competed in 50 fights in his career and has won all 50 of them. He has won multiple world titles in five different weight classes and he also won the bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta back in 1996. If Mayweather does return to boxing next year, he could face either Canelo Alvarez or Manny Pacquiao according to ESPN.