Five-Time All-Pro Wide Receiver Julio Jones Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Julio Jones has signed with a Super Bowl contender. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed the five-time All-Pro wide receiver to a contract. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the contract is for one year and is worth $6 million. This comes after Jones was released by the Tennessee Titans in March.

"The Buccaneers organization is just giving me the opportunity to come here and showcase my skills and just to be a part of something new, to be a part of this team," Jones said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "They have everything that they need already, right? But they've got to put the work in each and every day. Nothing is given to you. You've just got to come to work every day. That's what I bring. I'm going to work every day – that's just who I am."

Julio Jones now officially has signed his one-year deal with the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/8RMwSrSA2c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

Jones played one season for the Titans after spending his first 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2021, Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. His receptions, yards and touchdowns last year were the lowest in his 11-year career. Jones now joins a team led by quarterback Tom Brady and wide receivers, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and former Falcons teammate Russell Gage.

"Well, he's still a good football player," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. "We've got to replace [Rob Gronkowski's] catches. We've got an extra weapon, especially in the red zone and out in the field and we're going to put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative in some of the things we do, and we're happy to have him."

Jones was selected by the Falcons at No. 6 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. During his time in Atlanta, Jones was selected to the All-Pro Team five times, the Pro Bowl seven times and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018. In his 10 years in Atlanta, Jones recorded 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. He's the Falcons' all-time leader in yards, receptions and second in touchdowns behind former teammate Roddy White. Jones is a member of the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team and ranks 17th on the NFL's all-time list for receiving yards.