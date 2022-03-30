Fighting League Makes Offer to Will Smith and Chris Rock to Battle in Match

Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars continues to draw a lot of attention as it was one of the most shocking moments in recent television history. And one fighting organization wants the two Hollywood stars to battle in a match. According to TMZ Sports, SlapFIGHT Championship made an offer to Smith and Rock to compete in an exhibition match. In SlapFIGHT Championship, competitors slap each other until someone quits or goes to sleep.

“I made an offer,” SlapFIGHT Championship CEO JT Tilley told TMZ Sports. “I would love to host an exhibition match between them two and make it safe as possible.” On Tuesday, the SlapFight Instagram account asked fans who would win in a match between Smith and Rock. Most fans believe Rock would come out on top. “Our fans (via social media) think Chris Rock would be the winner,” Tilley says, “because he obviously has a strong chin.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Smith slapped Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars because he was upset with a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she is suffering from alopecia, and the main symptom is hair loss. After Smith slapped Rock he yelled at him to leave his wife alone, and the entire audience at the Dolby Theatre got quiet. This all occurred 45 minutes before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith said. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” Rock hasn’t publicly commented on the incident, but he is getting ready to go on tour, and ticket prices for his upcoming shows have increased in a big way. Smith could be punished for his action by the Academy.