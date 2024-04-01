Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Shuttering Their Charity

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have enough scrutiny surrounding their unconventional marriage, and now, things have seemingly spilled into their businesses. Variety reports the Hollywood powerhouse has opted to dismantle its charity. The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation has been a voice for issues that mattered to the rags-to-riches couple, including health and wellness, arts education, and sustainability. But the I Am Legend star's professional image as clean-cut and unproblematic was challenged after his infamous slap of his fellow comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. According to Variety, tax filings show that after the fiasco, major financial donations slowed down. Since then, the couple reportedly has opted to shut down its operations.

Tax records from the Will And Jada Smith Family Foundation, which they founded after wedding in 1996, reviewed by the media outlet, and via ProPublica, the foundation's revenue dropped from $1,760,000 in 2020 and $2,138,660 in 2021 to $365,870 in 2022. Variety notes: "The year-over-year drop of 83% included the departure of contributors such as American Airlines, which donated $76,160 in 2021, and CAA, which contributed $100,000 in 2021."

Per the organization's website, the organization is "dedicated to understanding and unlocking the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness through clinical research into the mechanism-of-action behind trauma release." There's been no update on the website since 2020.

There have been unsuccessful attempts to reach the organization's office by phone. The report notes that the Will And Jada Smith Family Foundation in 2022 includes expenditures such as office equipment and computers. There is also a reported overdrawn bank fee of $3,304.

After years of rumors, Jada confirmed she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016. She says the Oscar;s slap have rejuvenated their marriage, and they are working toward reconciliation.