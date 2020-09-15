F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Wears Breonna Taylor Tribute Shirt, and Fans are Split

When Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton headed to the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday, he did so wearing a Breonna Taylor tribute t-shirt. The front said, "Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" while the back featured a photo of Taylor. He donned the shirt once again after winning the event. "It took me a long time to get that shirt and I've been wanting to wear that and bring awareness to the fact that there's people that have been killed on the street and there's someone that got killed in her own house, and they're in the wrong house, and those guys are still walking free," Hamilton said following the race.

When fans and casual Twitter users alike saw photos of the shirt, they reacted in a variety of ways. Critics of Hamilton asked if he would wear a shirt with the names of the two police officers shot in Compton recently while others said that Hamilton is making the sport "too political." Supporters, on the other hand, praised Hamilton for wearing the shirt. They expressed the opinion that the six-time champion is leading the charge for equality.