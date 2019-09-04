Hall of Famer Cris Carter Weighs in on Ezekiel Elliott’s New Cowboys Contract

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is a very happy man as he agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract on Wednesday morning. And one of the first former NFL players to react to the news is Cris Carter who is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the league. Carter is now a co-host on the FS1 show First Things First and said that Elliott deserved the new contract based on the worked he’s done the last three years.

“I’m happy for Zeke. I’m glad the Cowboys are able to get their season underway,” Carter said. “He deserved that deal. Given the 3 seasons that he’s played, that he’s run the ball, the way that this organization has depended upon his ability to run it. … Zeke is a complete RB.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter went on to say the Cowboys and Elliott were able to get the deal done because he the All-Pro running back approached it the right way: “He kept his mouth quiet. Went to Cabo even if I would’ve decided to do something different. At the end result, he stayed there and he wasn’t out places hanging out. I believe Jerry [Jones] and the Cowboys organization respected that.”

“I’m happy for Zeke. I’m glad the Cowboys are able to get their season underway. He deserved that deal. Given the 3 seasons that he’s played, that he’s run the ball, the way that this organization has depended upon his ability to run it. … Zeke is a complete RB.” —@criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/19iWipPOSH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 4, 2019

The NFL Network reports Elliott will also get $50 million in guaranteed money. Overall, Elliott will earn $103 million over the next eight years which will make him the first NFL running back to earn over $100 million.

Elliott talked to Maxim Magazine this past July, admitting he wants to be a member of the Cowboys for as long as possible.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three years.