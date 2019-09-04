NFL Media and Fans Criticize Ezekiel Elliott Massive New Contract

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has just earned a lot of money as he just agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract with $50 million guaranteed. Overall, Elliott will earn $103 million over the next eight seasons.

In Elliott’s three seasons in the NFL, he has led the league rushing twice. In 2018, Elliott was the rushing champion, recording 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries. In his rookie season in 2016, Elliott tallied 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elliott has earned the right to a new contract despite having two more years on his rookie deal. And with the move, he returned to practice on Wednesday and will play on Sunday against the New York Giants which is the Cowboys season opener. And while most fans and media members love the signing, there are a few who have a problem with the contract.

Scroll down to look at NFL media members and fans criticizing Elliott’s contract.

Colin Cowherd Shares Thoughts

Ezekiel Elliott may have signed, but the Cowboys still run through Dak Prescott.



“This has never been Zeke’s team. This is Dak’s team… He saved the franchise.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/YY7XLk2rsw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 4, 2019

Colin Cowherd is glad that Elliott signed, but he wanted to make it very clear that he believes quarterback Dak Prescott runs the show. Cowherd said, “This has never been Zeke’s team. This is Dak’s team… He saved the franchise.”

Cowherd went on to say that Elliott’s contract is less than Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and half of what Prescott will sign for.

Damien Woody Weighs In

Here’s my question….does Zeke’s extension even top Adrian Peterson’s deal from 2011? Still feels like RB market is stagnant — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 4, 2019

Former NFL offensive lineman Daimen Woody, who now works for ESPN, doesn’t have a problem with Elliott. However, he has a problem with Elliott not getting a contract like Adrian Peterson did in 2011. Woody said, “Here’s my question….does Zeke’s extension even top Adrian Peterson’s deal from 2011? Still feels like RB market is stagnant.”

Eight years ago, Peterson signed a seven-year, $96 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS Sports Expert Shares Thoughts

Not subtweeting the Cowboys, but only one Super Bowl winning-team over the past 10 years has had a starting running back who made more than $2 million in base salary during the regular season his team won the SB (via @BryanDeArdo) #Cowboys https://t.co/vPcYdhzXYC — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 4, 2019

Again, this isn’t anything negative towards Elliott, but John Breech of CBS Sports has an interesting thought on this with the help of Bryan DeArdo. He said, “Not subtweeting the Cowboys, but only one Super Bowl winning-team over the past 10 years has had a starting running back who made more than $2 million in base salary during the regular season his team won the Super Bowl.”

Who knows. Maybe Elliott can be the first in a decade to help his team reach the Super Bowl with a base salary of over $10 million.

New Coach

I can’t wait to see what Lincoln Riley does with Ezekiel Elliott next season. Should be a lot of fun. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 4, 2019

This tweet hints at the Cowboys not having a great 2019 season, even with Elliott back in the fold. Marcus Mosher of the Raiders Wire said, “I can’t wait to see what Lincoln Riley does with Ezekiel Elliott next season. Should be a lot of fun.”

Of course, Riley is the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners which would mean Jason Garrett gets fired. So the pressure will be on Garrett to make some noise with Elliott in 2019.

Off the Field Incident

And the countdown begins on his next off-field incident… — John Nelson (@Yukon_Hiker) September 4, 2019

This fan is already predicting more trouble for Elliott which has been an issue for him during his career. John said “And the countdown begins on his next off-field incident…”

Elliott was suspended for six games because of an off-the-field incident in 2017 and he nearly got in trouble for an incident in Las Vegas this past offseason. Maybe the big contract will help him stay out of trouble.

Trolling Elliott

Breaking news cowboys over pay fat guy who disrespects women — The Winner Taker (@the_over_taker) September 4, 2019

It’s clear this person is not a fan of Elliott. The Winner Taker responded to the news by saying, “Breaking news, Cowboys overpay fat guy who disrespects women.”

Elliott has gotten past his issues off the field and it looks like he’s in great shape which will be needed to get through the long season. So it looks like the fan will be disappointed when Elliott rushed for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Back In Time

Anyone that thinks this is a good thing is delusional! This just set us back another ten years! The cowboys will never win the super bowl paying trash this kind of money! Jerry needs to takes some lessons from real franchises like the Steelers and Patriots! — El juiceyness (@Eljuiceyness) September 4, 2019

This Cowboys fan is disappointed in the signing. El said, “Anyone that thinks this is a good thing is delusional! This just set us back another ten years! The Cowboys will never win the super bowl paying trash this kind of money! Jerry needs to takes some lessons from real franchises like the Steelers and Patriots!”

Considering the Cowboys have won three Super Bowls under Jones, I think he has a pretty good idea of what he’s doing.

Bad Season Prediction

now watch, he will be terrible this year..never fails. these guys are not worth it. too greedy and no heart. — newwaveDAVE (@DaveNewwave) September 4, 2019

A down season for Zeke? This fan believes it will happen since he signed a new contract. The fan said, “Now watch, he will be terrible this year..never fails. These guys are not worth it. Too greedy and no heart.”

In fairness, Elliott has earned the right to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL based on the work he has put in. In fact, this is a good thing for other NFL running backs as they are undervalued in the league.