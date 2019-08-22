Cowboys Offer Ezekiel Elliott Contract to Become Second Highest Paid RB in NFL

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely about to become one of the three highest-paid running backs in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Cowboys and Elliott are currently going through contract negotiations and Dallas recently offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest-paid back in the league. He wouldn’t be getting as much money as Todd Gurley of the Los Angels Rams, but he could get a little more than Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets.

Sources: The most recent offer in negotiations between holdout Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys came from the team. Elliott has been offered a contract making him one of the NFL’s 2 highest-paid RB. That would suggest team offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 22, 2019

Last year, Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Rams and that led to him helping the team reach the Super Bowl. Bell, signed a four-year $52.5 million deal after holding out last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So it’s likely Elliott could get a four-year deal worth around $57 million.

This report comes on the heels of ESPN reporting the Cowboys will have Elliott signed before the first week of the season.

“From what I understand, this deal is getting done,” NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said on the ESPN show Get Up.”This is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. If he gets the big pay-bump this year and doesn’t have to hold out next year or even the year after that, this is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. He will be back by Week One.”

Elliott has not been practicing with the team as he’s been holding out for a new contract for nearly a month. Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it.

Elliott was selected by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.

Recently, the Cowboys re-signed linebacker Jaylon Smith and they are also looking to re-sign quarterback Dak Prescott. Things have been very busy for the Cowboys who are coming off a 2018 season where they won the NFC East and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.