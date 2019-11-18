Ezekiel Elliott Breaks out Dak Prescott Dance, Cowboys Fans Love It

Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business on the road, defeating the Detroit Lions in Motor City. Quarterback Dak Prescott was effective on the day, throwing for 444 yards and three touchdowns. However, the biggest moment involving the Cowboys’ QB was actually created by running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Nursing a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Elliott caught a short pass from Prescott and ran untouched all of the way to the end zone. The Cowboys needed to convert a third-and-eight, but Elliott instead scored a touchdown and increased his team’s lead over the Lions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To cap off the big play, Elliott broke out some dance moves to celebrate. However, the fans quickly noticed that the very wealthy running back was actually just teasing Prescott by recreating his hip warmup that is done prior to every game.

While Prescott just laughed off the moment while celebrating with his teammate, the fans on social media didn’t want to let the moment pass. They thought it was hilarious that Elliott was recreating the “hip dance” and actually thought that it reminded them of Cowboys players from history.

Photo Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty

​

Absolute gold but Zeke knew he’s break his hip doing it as quick as Dak did it — Blake (@Maverick1zero) November 17, 2019

One part of being an elite athlete is knowing your limitations. It’s often best to avoid attempting something that you can’t do simply because another person is adept at it. There are some Cowboys fans that feel this applies to the hip dance.

There is no denying that Zeke is one of the most impressive athletes in the NFL, but does he quite have the hip flexibility of Prescott? Maybe he needs to work on his flexors a bit to match his teammate.

​

😂 reminds me of when TO used to do his in zone performances. — Juanita Lancaster (@JuanitaMaria81) November 17, 2019

If there is one common theme in the history of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s that the offensive stars are very adept at celebrating following big plays. Elliott has proved this throughout his career, but there are some fans that believe he just hasn’t reached the same level of a former player.

During his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was a man known for his celebrations. There was even one specific example in which he grabbed popcorn from a fan and dumped it all over his face. T.O. had many more celebrations in his NFL career, but the popcorn eating was one of his most iconic.

​

The Dakarena! — ✭ Neubauer ✭ (@cneubauer69) November 17, 2019

Considering that this hip workout video by Dak Prescott has become a national phenomenon over the past two weeks, it was inevitable that it would earn a name. There haven’t been many nominations beyond certain fans making references to Shakira, but that has recently been changing.

Certain Cowboys fans are taking it upon themselves to come up with the new nickname for Prescott’s dance, and they will keep repeating it until the name sticks. Just have to build through repetition.

​

May be better then the Keg celebration in Indy today — Christopher Michiels (@BrahmaBull71) November 17, 2019

Every season, the NFL recognizes the best celebrations of the season during the annual awards ceremony. Whichever player or team turns the most heads with their dancing abilities take home the title of “Best Celebration of the Year” at NFL Honors. At this point, the Dallas Cowboys fans believe that Elliott could be the man leading the way.

However, there was one celebration that drew just as much attention on Sunday, albeit on a play that didn’t count. Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson thought he had a rushing touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars and celebrated by having his teammates lift him upside down for a fake keg stand.

​

Zeke always finds away to get the fans laughing. Remember when he jumped in the #salvationarmy bucket? Too funny! pic.twitter.com/5HNOh9jqCb — Temo (@NM_Loves_TX) November 17, 2019

This touchdown celebration by Elliott was something that drew considerable attention on social media as fans and media members alike posted videos of his dance. However, there were many that were not surprised to see such a memorable moment from the NFL’s rushing champion. Elliott has been known for multiple celebrations throughout his short career.

One specific example of this came during the holiday season. Elliott scored a touchdown and then jumped into the full-size Salvation Army red kettle that was sitting behind the end zone in Dallas.

​

THIS is how you win games!!!! Zeke AND Pollard! ABOUT TIME!

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Showtime (@Marti27198544) November 17, 2019

There were many Cowboys fans focusing on Elliott’s touchdown celebration – for good reason – but there were many others that were celebrating the cause of the score. Specifically, they loved the aggressive attack by this Dallas offense. Instead of being completely predictable, the Cowboys were relying on a mix of runs and throws that involved every playmaker on the roster.

Elliott was obviously a key beneficiary of this strategy with two touchdowns, but he was not the only one. Rookie backup Tony Pollard also had one of his better games with 44 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own.

​

When they gonna beat a decent team — Derek Smith (@DSmith858585) November 17, 2019

While the majority of the fans were overjoyed to see Ezekiel Elliott breaking out this hip dance, there were others that didn’t want to think about this celebration. Instead, they wanted to focus on what they felt was more important. The Cowboys winning critical games to secure the spot in the playoffs.

Following the recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings, as well as those against the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, there are questions swirling about the level of competition. Can the Cowboys beat up on their peers, or do they only defeat “cupcake” teams?