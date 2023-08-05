WWE SummerSlam 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

One of WWE's biggest premium live events (also known as pay-per-view events) takes place on Saturday night. The professional wrestling company takes over Detroit for SummerSlam which will be held at Ford Field. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock. The kickoff show will start at 7 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock on WWE's social channels.

One of the biggest matches of the night is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. And not only is the coveted title on the line, but Reigns and Uso are battling for the Tribal Chief position. Reigns and Uso battled three years ago with the former coming out on top. But after following orders from Reigns for the last couple of years, Uso is ready to be the next big star in WWE.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be defended in Tribal Combat as @WWERomanReigns takes on his cousin, Jey @WWEUsos.



Don’t miss all the action of #SummerSlam, streaming live this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT on @peacock in the United States and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/7QFO3t7FUa — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2023

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are battling one final time to end the feud that has been going on for the last few months. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash, but Lesnar took down Rhodes at Night of Champions in May. Rhodes needs to win so he can continue his quest of becoming champion.

The World Heavyweight Championship is on the line as current champion Seth Rollins will battle Finn Bálor. Rollins beat Bálor at Money in the Bank in July, but that hasn't stopped Bálor from going after him for the last month. Bálor was WWE's first Universal Champion but had to forfeit the title a day after winning it due to an injury.

WWE Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. Asuka won the title over Belair at Night of Champions in May. In the last few weeks, Asuka took on both competitors, but the matches ended in controversy, which is why all three at getting in the ring to settle the score.

The rest of the card includes some interesting matches, including Ricochet vs. Logan Paul in a singles match, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. There will also be a Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal which will feature 25 Superstar, including United States Champion Austin Theory, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Sheamus, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, and Grayson Waller.