2019 ESPYS: Here’s Who Is Hosting This Year’s Ceremony

The 2019 ESPYS will be hosted by none other than beloved funny man and actor, Tracy Morgan himself! The acclaimed comedian, who currently stars in The Last O.G., will be joining big named athletes this year to highlight the last 365 days in sports.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan told ESPN. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

Each year, The ESPYS recognize some of the biggest sports achievements in history, reminiscing on some of the special and unforgettable moments of that year and to commend some of the top names in athletics.

The annual award show is hosted in Los Angeles tonight, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater.

Those in charge of the award show are just as thrilled to have the comedian hosting this year. Maura Mandt, ESPYS executive producer, had nothing but kind words to share when describing Morgan.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” Mandt said. “He’s a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we’re thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

The Emmy nominated actor is one of the most respected in the industry. He’s been recognized for his work on 30 Rock and is a nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee. He also received an Emmy nomination for his return to Saturday Night Live — the show he starred in for seven seasons.

The award show helps raise awareness towards the V Foundation that was founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. Valvano gave an unforgettable speech that is still praised today.

The sports network aided in raising $97 million dollars for the foundation over the last two, almost three, decades.

Someone else who was applauded after his memorable speech was long-time ESPN personality, the late Stuart Scott. Scott passed away in January 2015 after losing his fight with cancer, but not without touching the hearts and lives of many.

Morgan is someone else who knows what it’s like to battle with health issues after he was involved in a fatal car accident that claimed the life of his longtime friend James “Jimmy Mac” McNair.

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck driver collided with the limo bus carrying the actor and his friends. Morgan lived, but had to be airlifted to the hospital, where he remained in a coma for two weeks with severe injuries and faced several months of rehab following.

The ESPYS air Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia