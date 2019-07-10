ESPYS 2019: Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Kicks off Awards Week by Showing off Her Golf Swing

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is working on her swing ahead of the 2019 ESPYS. The model took to Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony to show off her golf skills and some model poses Wednesday, as she and the football player prepared to go to the event.

“Kicked off the start of ESPYS week learning a new sport [golf emoji] first time swinging a club was one for the books…” she wrote on the caption of the post. “Shoutout to my team for bearing with me [clapping emoji] Great day on the course benefiting UCLA Children’s Hospital.”

Fans took to the comments section of the post to praise Kostek’s skillful swing for her first time.

“Yay proud of you!!!! I got u though u will be swinging like a pro in no time,” one user commented.

“Think I found my new golf partner, [sorry] Rob,” another user joked, addressing Gronkowski.

“First time out?…You look like a natural. I’m sure your foursome enjoyed your company,” another fan wrote.

“You connected with the ball. That’s a win in my book for sure. Great job!” another user wrote.

Another fan wrote: “Nicely done! All it takes is that one shot or putt and you think wouldn’t mind trying this again.”

Gronkowski and Kostek have been dating since 2015, when the model quit her job as a Patriots cheerleader.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” she previously told Fox News. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

The couple keeps their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, though they made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards after they broke up and got back together in 2017.

“I am such a private person,” she said. “It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over.

“But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that,” Kostek continued. “It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think.”

The 2019 ESPYS will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.