2019 ESPYS: How to Watch, What Channel and What Time

The 2019 ESPYS are airing tonight, and we’ve got all the details on how to watch it, as well as what channel it’ll air on and at what time it begins. The big award show will be broadcast by ABC, and begins at 8 p.m. ET. For those who choose to stream instead, both Hulu and Sling will have the show as well, though watchers would need a subscription for those options. Additionally, the event will be hosted by SNL and 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan.

Among the nominees this year, are sports superstars such as Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, Simone Biles, Drew Brees, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Roger Federer, and Serena Williams.

Many more of sports fans’ favorite athletes will be making appearances during the award show as well.

The ESPYS aren’t leaving out the hard working, and hard hitting, talent from the WWE either, as the organization has its own award category.

The nominees for Best WWE Moment are as follows:

“Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw, announces his Leukemia is in remission.”

“Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35.”

“Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35.”

“Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title.”

Did you cast your vote for the @ESPYS‘ first-ever Best @WWE Moment award yet? 🗳 Make your voice heard and find out which moment wins this Wednesday, July 10, when the 2019 #ESPYS air on @ABC!https://t.co/jZr0kV0TJc — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2019

Another big category from the ESPYS is the Best Record-Breaking Performance award.

The 2019 nominees for that trophy, per NJ.com, are:

“Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre.”

“Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth’s mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in a single season in the Ducks’ 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth.”

“Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry’s previous mark.”

“Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98.”

Make sure to tune in to see all the winners, as well as a few likely surprises!