ESPN Report Reveals Antonio Brown Is Going to Therapy, Fans Say It Isn’t Working

Since Antonio Brown‘s release from the New England Patriots, fans and critics alike have weighed in on social media to tell the receiver to “seek help.” A recent report by ESPN has now revealed that Brown has been going to therapy in recent months, per his father, Eddie. The type of therapy was not confirmed, but many on social media have proclaimed that it’s not working.

“If he’s truly going to therapy it ain’t working. He still has his non sensical twitter rants,” one person wrote in response to the report. This was a common sentiment expressed on social media as many tried to determine if the therapy was making a difference.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote, Brown revealed to his father back in October that he had been undergoing therapy. This interaction reportedly occurred after the New England Patriots cut ties with Brown prior to Week 3. The receiver also reportedly told his father that “maybe I need to change what I’m doing.”

This information was provided in a massive, in-depth report by Fowler. This was not a simple piece that focused on the past six months and the various incidents on social media. Instead, Fowler talked to Brown’s siblings, his father, and other sources to find out more about the receiver and his personal battles.

As Fowler revealed, Brown reportedly saw ghosts as a child and often crawled into his brother’s bed to escape. He also left home multiple times as a teen due to conflict with his stepfather and lived with various friends, teammates, and family members.

As multiple sources explained, there are different aspects of Brown’s personality. Some believe that everything is perfect as long as there is no conflict. Many former Steelers explained that it was great being teammates with Brown when he was in a good mood. If he wasn’t happy, however, the situation reportedly changed.

Even with the relaxed barricades around him, Brown often welcomed conflict, which many teammates noticed in his love-hate relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. If Brown had a problem, he wouldn’t hold back in voicing his frustration, including once when Roethlisberger tried to enforce his no-music policy in the locker room. “F— you, cracker,” Brown responded, according to one Steeler. The two usually hashed things out, but Brown’s in-your-face, confrontational style became exhausting to some players who just wanted to come to work without issue.

While Fowler’s report may have painted Brown in a different light by providing a very in-depth glimpse into his childhood, there were many on social media that didn’t believe he is truly trying to make changes in his life. They see the various tweets and posts on Instagram and believe that they don’t quite fit with the man portrayed in the article.

“Doubt he actually believes that. He’s literally dropping an album titled ‘No More White Woman’ in 2020,” one user responded. Another said that Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, paid ESPN to write the article in an effort to get his client back in the league.

Photo Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty